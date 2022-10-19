German Cabinet approves nuclear plant lifetime extension

Germany’s Cabinet approved an executive decision by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to keep the three remaining nuclear plants in Germany operating beyond an end date set by the prior Chancellor ANgel Merkel. The approval of the decision came on Wednesday and will keep the plants in operation until mid-April 2023.

The decision comes as many fear energy shortages amid fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a decrease in Russian gas supplies. The Chancellor made the executive decision on Monday when coalition partners failed to reach agreement on the issue. The Green Party wanted two of the nuclear plants to be kept ready, but only in reserve. The business-friendly Free Democrats Party supported keeping all three nuclear facilities running. Economy Minister Robert Habeck supported the decision made by Scholz, but emphasized the end date of mid-April for the use of nuclear power in Germany.

