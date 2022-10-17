Cloudflare has confirmed that it successfully stopped at distributed denial-of-service attack that was 2.5Tbps in Q3 of 2022. The distributed denial-of-service attack was reportedly launched by a Mirai botnet and targeted the Minecraft server Wynncraft. The data was released on the company’s latest DDoS Threat Report, which includes insights from the company about the threat landscape in Q3 2022. Cloudflare also stated that multi-terabit strong DDoS attacks have become more frequent.

The Mirai botnet variant attack was the largest DDoS attack observed by Cloudflare. The security company stated that the attack consisted of UDP and TCP floods. According to the security firm, the Wynncraft server infrastructure held and was not affected by the attack. However, Cloudlfare has noticed a 405% increase in Mirai DDoS attacks between the second and third quarter of 2022.

Read More: Mirai Botnet Targeted Wynncraft Minecraft Server, Cloudflare Reports