Kyiv attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’, say officials

Russia has carried out a wave of attacks against Ukraine, including with Iranian-made kamikaze drones targeting the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. The strikes cut off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country by targeting key infrastructure. At least 7 people have died in these strikes fo ar.

Last week, Russia hit Kyiv with missiles at rush hour, leaving 19 people dead. The new strikes hit Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy. Russia confirmed that Ukraine’s military command facilities and energy system had been the targets of the attacks. According at an air force official in Ukraine, 37 drones were destroyed since last night, all of which had flown into the country from the south. The attacks in Kyiv on Monday were from drones that didn’t get intercepted. The attacks began at 06:30 local time and the last one was around 08:10 local time.

