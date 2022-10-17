Former PM Imran Khan dominates Pakistan by-elections

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been on an electoral streak after being removed from office six months ago. During Sunday’s by-elections, eight National Assembly seats were up for grabs, Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contested seven of the seats, and won six. Candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party, part of the ruling alliance, won the other two seats.

In Pakistan, a candidate can run for multiple seats, however, if they win moe than one, they must choose one and give up the rest. The seats up for voting on Sunday were vacated when Members of Parliament in the PTI party resigned en masse after Khan was removed in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Khan has alluded to foreign conspiracies and the role of Pakistan’s military in his removal from office. The PTI party will not take any of the seats won on Sunday, because the PTI has decided in principle to not be part of the parliament. Khan’s success, however, does indicate his popularity across the country.

