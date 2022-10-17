7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

BAE Systems has announced its new Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new system that is designed to bolster the cybersecurity in F-16 fighter aircraft and protect against potential cyberattacks. This is the second version of the maintenance capacity that is designed to reduce vulnerability of the systems in the F-16 aircraft. The system supports mission data files, flight and fault data, and third-party software.

The system also supports over 100 F-16 onboard systems. This includes flight and mission critical components including engine control, radar, communications, crash data, electronic warfare, and more. The new product version will include more cybersecurity capabilities and is fully compatible with the F-16 fleet. The system will be used on all new deployments while the existing equipment will continue to be supported, BAE says.

Read More: BAE Releases New Cybersecurity System for F-16 Fighter Aircraft