The Russian government has ordered for repairs to be finished on a key bridge linking the annexed region of Crimea to Russia by July of 2023. The bridge was damaged by a blast last Saturday that killed three people. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack, however, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.

The bridge stretches 12 miles and is Europe’s longest bridge. It is a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine, but heavy vehicles are unable to use it. The explosion collapsed the mid-section of two of the four carriageways into the sea and damaged the railway line. The bridge has been reopened for light road traffic and railways, while large trucks must take a ferry.

Read More: Russia ‘to repair blast damage to Crimea bridge by July 2023’