Deadly Indonesia football stampede caused by tear gas

The football stampede in Indonesia that killed over 130 people was caused by tear gas, it was announced by the country’s security minister. The announcement came after football, security experts and a team of government officials investigated the main cause of death in the stadium disaster on October 1. The stampede is one of the world’s worst stadium disasters and occurred in East Java.

It was announced on Friday that footage from 32 security cameras revealed that a large number of the deaths were caused by tear gas. The police personnel on duty were not aware that tear gas is prohibited for use in stadiums by the world football governing body, FIFA. The police officers fired the tear gas indiscriminately and used excessive measures to control the crowd according to the investigation team. The investigators have concluded that the Indonesian football Association was negligent and ignored regulations. The body called for the resignation of the association’s chairman and executive committee.

