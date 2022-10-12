Floods are submerging whole houses in Nigeria. At least 80 have died trying to escape

76 people have died when their boat capsized trying to flee high floodwaters in southern Nigeria. The boat was carrying over 80 people and it capsized on Friday in the state of Anambra in southeastern Nigeria. Floodwaters in the area had risen as high as rooftops and the people were attempting to escape.

The flooding in the area has displaced up to 600,000 people according to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency. At least 300 people have been killed in the flood crisis according to NEMA last month. NEMA also warned that Nigeria’s reservoirs are expected to overflow and catastrophic flooding is expected for states located on the rivers Niger and Benue. The tragedy in Anambra comes in the aftermath of a flood that flowed through parts of the neighboring north-central Kogi state last week.

