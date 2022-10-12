Critical Open Source vm2 Sandbox Escape Bug Affects Millions

A remote code execution vulnerability has been identified in a widely used JavaScript sandbox. The vulnerability has earned a rating of 10, the highest number on the CVSS vulnerability scale. Therefore, the bug is described as high severity. The flaw could allow threat actors to execute a sandbox escape and run shell commands through the hosting machine.

The vulnerability was identified by researchers from the firm Oxeye. The vulnerability was found in vm2, which is a JavaScript sandbox with over 16 million monthly downloads. The severity of the vulnerability and the popularity of the application it was found in means that the potential impact could be wide and critical, Oxeye says. The flaw was identified on August 16 and reported to the project owners two days later.

