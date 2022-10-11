Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea says missile tests are practice for ‘tactical nuclear strikes’ on South Korea

11 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

North Korean state media has claimed that the country’s recent missile tests are part of simulated procedures to demonstrate its preparedness to fire tactical nuclear weapons at potential targets in South Korea. North Korea has tested ballistic missiles seven times since September 25, and has performed 25 launch events of ballistic and cruise missiles this year. 

The tests coincided with nearby military drills carried out by the United States, SOuth Korea and Japan. Kim Jong Un said the tests show that Pyongyang is ready to respond to regional tensions. Director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program,, Jeffrey Lewis, worries that the announcements made by North Korea on Monday indicate progress in its missile program.

