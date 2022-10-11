Facebook Login Details at Risk as Meta Identifies Over 400 Malicious Apps

Meta has allegedly identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that are targeting individuals with the goal of stealing their Facebook login information. The parent company of Facebook stated that the app discoveries were all made this year and have since been reported to the appropriate parties, Apple and Google. The malicious apps are masquerading as fun or useful applications, however, once downloaded they can steal Facebook information by requesting that the user connect their Facebook account. Once the user has logged in, the malicious actor can gan full access to an individual’s account. This includes messaging their connections and accessing private information, Meta says.

Meta stated that work is being done to remove the malicious software, but some apps ultimately evade detection efforts and are able to make it onto legitimate app stores. Therefore, users should always be wary of connecting their Facebook accounts to any app available on the Google Play or Apple App Store. The apps identified by Meta include those that were disguised as VPN services, photo editors, business apps, and other utilities, however, there could be more that have not been identified.

