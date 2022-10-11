Calls for Better Microsoft Teams Backup as Confidential Info Sent on the Platform

Cybersecurity researchers at Hornetsecurity have called on Microsoft to create greater backup for Microsoft Teams. According to the security researchers, nearly half of users send confidential or critical information over the platform frequently. Therefore, this sensitive information should be better protected. Internal business communications via the chat feature on Microsoft Teams have reached the same level of sensitivity as communications via email, Hornetsecurity says. The security firm also states that the need for Teams backup and security is often overlooked.

Hornetsecurity’s research found that roughly 48% of all respondents have admitted to sending messages over Teams that were too sensitive for the platform. In addition 51% stated that they often send business-critical documents and data. Microsoft does not currently provide robust protection of data shared through the Teams messaging chat, Hornetsecurity says. The research firm believes that Microsoft needs to put better protections in place to ensure that its customers’ data is secure.

