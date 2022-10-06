CyberNews Briefs

US Healthcare Giant CommonSpirit Hit by Possible Ransomware

06 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

CommonSpirit one of the largest non-profit healthcare providers in the US, has reportedly suffered from a ransomware attack. The cyberattack has already impacted multiple locations around the country. CommonSpirit runs roughly 1000 sites and 140 hospitals spanning 21 states. The company released a brief message earlier this week stating that it had identified a security issue and had to take some systems offline. One of the impacted hospitals, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, took its IT systems offline as a precaution. However, this means that the hospital has no access to electronic health records.

Other locations that are known to have been impacted similarly are Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center, and Immanuel Medical Center. There is no confirmation regarding what caused the security issue, however, many cybersecurity researchers and professionals are pointing towards ransomware. Healthcare has been a top target for ransomware actors in recent years.

