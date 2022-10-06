Russian Missiles Hit Civilian Targets in Southeastern Ukraine

Early this morning, Russian missiles struck the city center of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person. Ukraine’s security forces are currently reclaiming more territory from Moscow, senior Ukrainian officials have reported. The airstrike consisted of at least seven missiles that his a series of apartment buildings. At least six individuals were also wounded during the attack. One women who was initially declared as a second death has actually survived the attack. Zaporizhzhia has been a target of recent Russian attacks after they were able to gain control of a nearby nuclear power plant.

Video footage of the aftermath of the attack shows apartment buildings that have been reduced to rubble and firefighters searching for survivors. A rescue operation is underway, according to authorities. Ukrainian officials have stated that Russia has escalated a campaign of attacks against civilian targets while Russia continues to lose ground to Ukraine’s military offensive. Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately attacking civilians, including strikes that have occurred far beyond the front lines of the war. Ukraine believes that these attacks are designed to put psychological pressure on Ukraine’s population.

