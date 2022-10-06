Global RiskNews Briefs

Many children among dead in pre-school attack in Thailand

06 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

A former policeman has killed 38 people in a gun and knife attack at a pre-school daycare in north-east Thailand. Following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province, the attacker killed himself and his family. Children and adults are among the casualties. 

The 34-year-old former officer was fired in June. A motive for the attack remains unclear. At least 22 children were among the dead in the attack. A dozen people have also been injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital. The attack began at approximately 12:30pm local time, as the attacker fled, he injured several bystanders by opening fire at them and driving into them.

Read More: Many children among dead in pre-school attack in Thailand

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russian Missiles Hit Civilian Targets in Southeastern Ukraine

October 6, 2022

Police in Pakistan Probe Whether Attack on Dental Clinic Was Anti-Chinese

September 29, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2