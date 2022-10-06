Many children among dead in pre-school attack in Thailand

A former policeman has killed 38 people in a gun and knife attack at a pre-school daycare in north-east Thailand. Following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province, the attacker killed himself and his family. Children and adults are among the casualties.

The 34-year-old former officer was fired in June. A motive for the attack remains unclear. At least 22 children were among the dead in the attack. A dozen people have also been injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital. The attack began at approximately 12:30pm local time, as the attacker fled, he injured several bystanders by opening fire at them and driving into them.

