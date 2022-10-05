UK to seek asylum ban on refugees crossing the English Channel

The British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sought to ban refugees who cross the English Channel from claiming asylum. The UK government has been under pressure to decrease the number of people who make journeys to England across the Channel or in other dangerous ways, despite having plans to deport those arriving by irregular means to Rwanda.

Over 30,000 people have made the crossing over the English Channel so far this year and the government has been warned that the number could reach 60,000 people by the end of 2022. Dozens of people have died attempting to cross the channel in the past few years. Braverman urged legislators to use new legislative powers to allow the government to deport those who come to the UK irregularly. The new legislation proposed is expected to go farther than existing legislation and create a blanket ban on anyone who enters the country irregularly, including by crossing the English Channel.

