Global RiskNews Briefs

Burkina Faso military officials announce dissolution of government and leader’s removal

04 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Last Friday, Burkina Faso announced that the country had undergone a military takeover and that a new leader would be announced. The junta leader, President Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, has been dismissed and the current government dissolved. Friday was marked by gunfire and a state of confusion in the capital city of Ouagadougou, where the conflict occurred. For the time being, Burkina Faso’s land and aerial borders have been closed. In addition, the constitution has been suspended.

The takeover was announced by a Burkina Faso military official via state television last Friday. According to the announcement, Army Captain Ibrahim Traore will take over the ruling position of the country. This marks Burkina Faso’s second military takeover this year. The military officials responsible for the military takeover claimed that Damiba betrayed the military’s aim to restore security to Burkina Faso, arguing that the country’s state had not been repaired since the first takeover.

