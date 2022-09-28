Defense Giant Elbit Confirms Data Breach After Ransomware Gang Claims Hack

Defense company Elbit Systems of America has confirmed that it suffered from a data breach. The company is a subsidiary of Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems. The confirmation comes a few months after the ransomware gang Black Basta claimed to have hacked into the company’s systems. The notification was delivered to impacted customers by a law firm on behalf of the defense giant. The notification states that the company shut down the unauthorized access as soon as it detected the activity and took steps to secure the environment. According to the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach occurred on June 8 and was detected on the same day. The incident impacted a total of 369 individuals.

A cybersecurity firm assisted the defense company in a subsequent investigation that found the attacker may have been able to access information belonging to employees and customers including name, social security number, direct deposit information, ethnicity, address, and more. Impacted individuals have been offered 12 months of free identity protection and credit monitoring, according to Elbit Systems. It is likely that Elbit Systems refused to pay ransom, as Black Basta ransomware group claims on their website that all of the stolen files have been made public.

