CyberNews Briefs

Alleged Optus Hacker Apologizes, Deletes Customers’ Exposed Data

28 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Last week, Australian company Optus suffered from an attack against its customers. The attacker has since removed the leaked data from the internet and apologized for the attack. A user under the name ‘optusdata’ posted to BreachForums claiming responsibility for the attack and confirming that the only copy of the stolen data had been deleted. The user cited the fat that too many people had seen the data and that it does not plan to sell the information to anyone.

The hacker also apologized to 10,000 Australian individuals who had their data leaked. Additionally, the user stated that they would have contacted Optus to inform them of the breach firsthand, however, they could not find a direct channel for security matters. The hacker concluded the post by stating that even though the ransom was not paid, they did not want to continue leaking the data. The user claimed that it was a mistake to publish it in the first place.

Read More: Alleged Optus Hacker Apologizes, Deletes Customers’ Exposed Data

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Lazarus Lures Aspiring Crypto Pros With Fake Exchange Job Postings

September 28, 2022

TikTok Facing £27m UK Regulatory Fine

September 28, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2