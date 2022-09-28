Last week, Australian company Optus suffered from an attack against its customers. The attacker has since removed the leaked data from the internet and apologized for the attack. A user under the name ‘optusdata’ posted to BreachForums claiming responsibility for the attack and confirming that the only copy of the stolen data had been deleted. The user cited the fat that too many people had seen the data and that it does not plan to sell the information to anyone.

The hacker also apologized to 10,000 Australian individuals who had their data leaked. Additionally, the user stated that they would have contacted Optus to inform them of the breach firsthand, however, they could not find a direct channel for security matters. The hacker concluded the post by stating that even though the ransom was not paid, they did not want to continue leaking the data. The user claimed that it was a mistake to publish it in the first place.

Read More: Alleged Optus Hacker Apologizes, Deletes Customers’ Exposed Data