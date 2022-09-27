Hackers Leak French Hospital Patient Data in Ransom Fight

French hospital Corbeil-Essonnes suffered from a ransomware attack a month ago and refused to give in to ransom demands. Now, the hackers may have released the personal records and patient data online. The hospital is located near Paris and is the latest victim of a series of cyberattacks targeting French institutions and healthcare organizations. The data leaked in the attack includes medical scans, national security numbers, and lab analyses. France’s health minister took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn the attacks.

However, these instances are not unique to France. Hospitals around the world have been battling an influx of attacks from ransomware groups. This trend worsened during the pandemic and had disastrous effects on targeted healthcare facilities that were already stretched thin due to the virus. In France, officials estimates that healthcare institutions were facing an average of one attack per week in 2021. Although the data compromised in the cyberattack against Corbeil-Essonnes has not been made completely public, it is allegedly available on the dark web.

