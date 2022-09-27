CyberNews Briefs

Hackers Leak French Hospital Patient Data in Ransom Fight

27 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

French hospital Corbeil-Essonnes suffered from a ransomware attack a month ago and refused to give in to ransom demands. Now, the hackers may have released the personal records and patient data online. The hospital is located near Paris and is the latest victim of a series of cyberattacks targeting French institutions and healthcare organizations. The data leaked in the attack includes medical scans, national security numbers, and lab analyses. France’s health minister took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn the attacks.

However, these instances are not unique to France. Hospitals around the world have been battling an influx of attacks from ransomware groups. This trend worsened during the pandemic and had disastrous effects on targeted healthcare facilities that were already stretched thin due to the virus. In France, officials estimates that healthcare institutions were facing an average of one attack per week in 2021. Although the data compromised in the cyberattack against Corbeil-Essonnes has not been made completely public, it is allegedly available on the dark web.

Read More: Hackers Leak French Hospital Patient Data in Ransom Fight

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

TikTok Facing £27m UK Regulatory Fine

September 28, 2022

Russia Gives Citizenship to Ex-NSA Contractor Edward Snowden

September 28, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2