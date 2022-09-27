Australian Police Probe Purported Hacker’s Ransom Demand

Australian police are reportedly investigating claims that a hacker released the stolen data of roughly 10,000 Optus customers. In addition, the hacker reportedly demanded $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency to not leak the data. Optus is a telecommunications company and the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier. The data breach allegedly occurred last week and impacted the personal data of 9.8 million current and former customers. The attacker has only released 10,000 records so far, and has threatened to release the same amount every day for the next several days until the ransom demands are met.

On Monday, Australian Federal Police forces confirmed that they were working with overseas agencies including the FBI to determine the scope and perpetrator behind the attack. In addition, authorities in Australia are looking to shield the public and those affected by the attack from identity fraud. As the investigation remains ongoing, no further details regarding the attack itself were disclosed.

