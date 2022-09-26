Palestinians arrested, injured as far-right Jews enter Al-Aqsa

For the second day in a row, hundreds of ultranationalist Jews have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Est Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli authorities. Israeli police attacked Palestinians gathered in the compound and prevented others from entering.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that at least 3 Palestinians were injured on Monday and 10 others were arrested in and around the compound by Israeli forces. Palestinian journalists reported that at least 264 ultranationalist Israelis entered the compound on Monday and over 400 entered on Sunday. The numbers increased on Sunday and Monday due to Rosh Hashanah which is from September 25 to 27 this year. Jewish prayer at the site is seen as provocative by Palestinians, and seen as a reversal of a decades-long consensus to not allow the practice.

