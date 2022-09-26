Italy’s far right on course to win election

The far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has won Italy’s election and is expected to become the country’s first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is also expected to form Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II. Italy is the EU’s third-biggest economy and Europe may be alarmed with the shift to the right.

Speaking after the vote, Ms Meloni stated that her party would govern for everyone and wouldn’t betray people’s trust. Ms Meloni is expected to win 26% of the vote, ahead of her closest rival Enrico Letta from the center-left. Ms Meloni’s right-wing alliance is expected to take control of both the Senate and the chamber of Deputies with 44% of the vote. In order for Giorgia Meloni to become prime minister, president Sergio Mattarella must nominate her, something that is unlikely to happen before late October.

