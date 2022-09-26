Details of Over 300,000 Russian Reservists Leaked, Anonymous Claims

Hacktivist group Anonymous claims to have leaked the personal data of roughly 300,000 individuals mobilized by the Russian government to fight against Ukraine. The group posted a message to Twitter last week alleging that it was able to hack into the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense and leak the data. These individuals are suspected to be mobilized in the first three waves, according to Anonymous. Along with the message, Anonymous posted an image that allegedly showed some personal information of the individuals. The tweets were posted just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization of 300,000 reservists in response to gains made by Ukraine.

If Anonymous was successful in stealing the data and it proves to be legitimate, the reservists could be open to social engineering attacks and contact by Ukrainians, among other risks. Anonymous has launched several cyberattacks against Russia since the war began. In March, the group claimed to have breached the database of the Russian federal agency responsible for the supervision of communications. During this attack, the group leaked over 360,000 files. The group also hacked streaming services and TV news channels in Russia to broadcast video footage of the war in Ukraine.

