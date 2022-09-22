Russians flee to border after military call-up

Lines have appeared along Russia’s border as men attempt to flee the country after a military call-up for the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on Wednesday. This mobilization could see 300,000 people summoned to serve in the war.

Russia says the claims for fighting-aged men fleeing are exaggerated. Some witnesses estimated the lines of cars at checkpoints are almost 3miles long. Georgia is one of the few countries along the border of Russia that Russians can enter without applying for a visa. Airline flights to other destinations that do not require visas saw ticket prices skyrocket after the announcement. Major cities in Russia also saw protests after the call-up, resulting in 1,300 arrests.

