Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after one person dies

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed that Uganda has declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in the country. The Sudan strain is relatively rare and was identified in a 24-year-old man in the Mubende district. Health authorities in Uganda identified the sample after investigating six suspicious deaths that occurred in the same district this month. The 24-year-old patient died after displaying symptoms of the deadly virus.

In addition, there are currently eight suspected cases who are actively receiving treatment. WHO Africa stated that it was dispatching additional staff to the area to assist Ugandan health authorities with the investigation and treatment. It has been more than a decade since Uganda has recorded the Ebola Sudan strain. The WHO is working closely with the health authorities to determine the source of the outbreak. The last time an outbreak of this strain was declared, at least 17 out of 24 individuals infected with the virus died. This marks the fourth outbreak of Ebola in Uganda, with the most deadly being in 2000 and killing 200 individuals.

