Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘tramples’ UN charter according to Japan PM

Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister, has called for reforms after he expressed disappointment in the United Nations Security Council’s failure to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The reforms he called for would allow the UN to better defend global peace and order. The reform proposed addresses the system that gives five states, including Russia, a veto in the Security Council. He also condemned the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia.

In his statement to the United Nations General Assembly at its annual meeting in New York City, he states that the invasion tramples the principles and philosophy of the UN charter. Japan has sought to reform the Security Council since, in 2004, they have promoted a reform plan with Germany, India and Brazil. Japan feels that the Security Council does not reflect the current status of international society. Japan will have a seat as one of the non-permanent members of the Security Council in January.

