Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after one person dies

Uganda has declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the Sadan straine was confirmed in the country according to the World Health Organization on Tuesday. The case was confirmed after testing a sample from a 24-year-old man in the Mubende district of the country.

The Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the Mubende district this month. The 24-year-old patient died after displaying symptoms. There are eight suspected cases currently in the country and they are receiving care in a health facility. This is the first time in over a decade the Ebola Sudan strain has been recorded in Uganda. The last outbreak was in 2012, 17 people were killed by the 24 cases identified in the outbreak. Uganda has recorded four Ebola outbreaks, the most recent being in 2019 from the Zaire Ebola strain.

