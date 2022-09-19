Retired Mexican general arrested over Ayotzinapa students who vanished in 2014

Retired army general José Rodríquez Pérez was arrested by Mexico in relation to the disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iquala eight years ago. The news was announced by the Deputy secretary of security on Thursday, however he did not specify any of the allegations against Rodríguez.

A total of four arrest warrants have been issued against members of the mExican army. Three of the four have been arrested. The students that disappeared were intercepted by local police and military forces on September 26, 2014 while traveling toward Mexico City. The students were planning on commemorating the anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, but they never made it. The buses were riddled with bullets and some remaining students accused security forces of opening fire. 43 of the students were never found again. A report concluding the students were victims of a state-sponsored crime was released on August 18 of this year.

