Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine

19 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions that hit the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. The mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemzin has blamed Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia’s sponsored authorities since 2014 

Independent confirmation of the attack is difficult in the eastern areas of Ukraine, however local authorities have aid nine 150mm shells were fired from a village to the west of the region of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. Russian forces have seized areas of the Donetsk region, however, they have struggles to push the Ukrainian army back from the city itself.

OODA Analyst

