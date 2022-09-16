Floods and rain kill at least ten overnight in Italy

Flash floods hit the Italian region of Marche overnight and have killed at least 10 people. The torrential rain fell late on Thursday night and caused rivers and streams to overflow. The rivers inundated coastal towns around the regional capital of Ancona.

Approximately 16 inches of rain were recorded over the course of a few hours. 10 people are estimated to have died according to authorities, with at least four more people missing. Approximately 50 people are being treated at local hospitals for hypothermia and other injuries. The dry summer left the coastal towns unable to absorb the water that fell Thursday. Rain was forecast for the region, however, the flooding took people by surprise.

