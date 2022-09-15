Spain, Europol arrest ‘one of Europe’s biggest money launderers’

European police have arrested one of Europe’s biggest money launderers in a rain in southern Spain. The suspect, a British-Irish man, is believed to have laundered more than 200 million euros in illicit money. The operation was led by Spain’s Guardia Civil and coordinated by Europol. The operation is seen as a blow to the notorious Kinahan organized crime group, a group the United States law officials call a threat to the entire legal economy.

The chief suspect was detained on Monday and two of his associates were also arrested in Spain, and one was arrested in the United Kingdom. Europol did not name the suspect. The Kinahan crime group is based out of Dubai and participates in international money laundering and smuggling illegal narcotics.

