DDoS Attacks on UK Firms Surge During Ukraine War

According to recently compiled data, the volume of DDoS attacks that targeted UK financial institutions surged during the first few months of the Ukrainian war. The information was obtained from the industry regulator via the new Freedom of Information data. The Financial Conduct Authority revealed that there have been 14 DDoS attacks so far in 2022, compared to 5 during the entirety of 2021. In addition, there were no DDoS attempts targeting UK finance firms this year until March, then this figure shot up to four.

UK cybersecurity firm Picus Security believes that the attacks were a result of state-sponsored operations and hacktivist efforts. The increase in DDoS for hire websites during the same time period could have also resulted in the influx of attacks, however. The DDoS attacks increased even as overall attacks have fallen year-on-year between 2022 and 2021. In the first half of 2022, there were 55 reports of material cyber incidents, down 25% from the 73 reported in 2021.

