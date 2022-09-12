Tigrayan forces accept immediate ceasefire and AU-led peace talks with Ethiopia govt

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front has said that they are ready to accept an immediate ceasefire and a peace process led by the African Union. These two steps will help end a conflict with the federal military forces in Ethiopia that has lasted almost two years.

A committee had been created by the Ethiopian government in June to negotiate with the forces in the Tigray region. The AU welcomed the announcement from TPLF and is looking forward to restoring peace in Ethiopia. The military hostilities had resumed last month after a ceasefire that had lasted for a few months.

