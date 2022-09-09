UN chief visits flood-hit Pakistan, appeals for ‘massive’ help

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for global support on behalf of Pakistan due to unprecedented flooding has killed almost 1,400 people and destroyed over a million people’s homes. Guterres landed in the Pakistani capital early on Friday morning and was received by Hina Rabbani Khar, the Pakistani state minister for foreign affairs.

Guterres visited Pakistan to express his solidarity as Pakistan struggles through the climate catastrophe, and appealed to the international community to assist Pakistan. He called for a “massive” financial support from the international community as the initial estimates of losses reach $30bn. Guterres has met with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials. He is scheduled to visit the most impacted areas of the country on Saturday.

