Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometers in a week – Zelensky

Ukraine claims to have retaken possession of over 1,000 square kilometers of its territory in the south and east of the country from Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the land had been liberated since September 1. Another general report also stated that over 20 villages in the Kharkiv region have been recaptured as well.

The movements have been disputed by Russia, however, they would mark a significant victory for Ukraine. The offensive would bring Ukrainian troops closer to the Donetsk region, an area that Russia has maintained under military control since the beginning of the war. While Ukraine could be making some advances, there are reports of renewed Russian aerial attacks in some other areas of the country.

