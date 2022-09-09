8 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a move that leader Kim Jong Un says is irreversible. When he passed the law, he said the country would never give up its nuclear weapons and would not negotiate on denuclearization.

The new law also gave Pyongyang the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself. A previous stance had stated the country would keep its weapons until other countries denuclearized, and would not use them preemptively. The new law also bans sharing nuclear technology with other countries. The law was passed after there have been rising tensions in the region due to North Korea’s expansion of its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Read More: North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state, in ‘irreversible’ move