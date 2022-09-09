Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from disputed border area, New Delhi says

Chinese and Indian troops have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, according to the Indian government on Thursday. The disengagement comes 2 years after clashes at the border site strained diplomatic ties between India and China.

In the announcement, India said the disengagement is taking place in a coordinated manner and is meant to keep border peace. The disengagement began this week and the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to be at a meeting together in Uzbekistan next week. There have been 16 rounds of meetings between military commanders of both countries since June 2020, when the initial clash occurred in the Galwan area of Ladakh.

