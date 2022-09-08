The United States has approved an aid package for Ukraine containing nearly $2.7 billion, including $675 million in weapons. The arms package was announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting with dozens of fellow ministers at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany. The arms package contains howitzers, munitions, Humvee vehicles, armored ambulances and anti-tank systems.

The US has already pledged at least $13bn in military aid for Ukraine. The US said on Thursday that $2bn of the aid is in long-term assistance in the form of investments in the security of Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Read More: US approves $2.6bn in aid for Ukraine and allies