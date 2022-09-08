At least 16 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Uganda

Heavy rains in the Kasese district of western Uganda caused a landslide early Wednesday, killing at least 16 people. Six additional people were injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Search and rescue workers have been shoveling the mud to find survivors in the region that sits in the foothills of the Rwenzori mountains.

The Kasese district is prone to landslides during the rainy season. Heavy rains have fallen on Uganda since late July, destroying homes, crops and infrastructure. Flooding caused by heavy rains killed at least 24 people in the Mbale district in July. An estimate of 65,000 people have been displaced by the landslides and floods across Uganda.

