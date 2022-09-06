The Supreme Court in Kenya upheld the results declaring William Ruto the winner of last month’s presidential elections. Ruto won with 50.49% of the vote, his rival Raila Odinga received 48.85% of the vote, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced in August. Four members of the commission rejected the results, sending the otherwise peaceful election process into chaos.

Odinga also disputed the results in the Supreme Court later. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected his claims in an announcement on Monday, and decided the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had held a credible election the previous month. The court dismissed claims of tampering of results via hacking, voter suppression and ballot stuffing.

Read More: Kenya’s top court confirms William Ruto’s victory in presidential vote