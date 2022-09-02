The military junta in Myanmar sentenced former British ambassador Vicky Bowman to one year in prison on Friday. She and her husband were detained in Yangon last month and were accused of violating immigration laws, her husband was also sentenced to one year in prison.

Bowman’s sentencing occurred on the same day that the former leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, was found guilty of electoral fraud. Suu Kyi was sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor. Bowman was Briatains top diplomat to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006. She remained in the country after her posting as ambassador as the founder of a non-governmental organization, Myanmar Center for Responsible Business. The UK Foreign Office said that the UK government would continue to support Bowman and her family until their case is resolved.

Read More: Myanmar junta sentences ex-British ambassador to one year in prison over immigration charges