Mosque blast kills at least 18 in Afghanistan

02 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

An explosion at a mosque in Herat in western Afghanistan killed over a dozen civilians and a high-profile pro-Taliban scholar. 23 other people were wounded in the attack. No one has taken responsibility for the attack at the time. 

The explosion occurred during Friday noon prayers in the Guzargah Mosque. Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the perpetrators will be punished. Taliban officials have confirmed the explosion, but have not yet confirmed the number of dead and injured in the attack.

Read More: Mosque blast kills at least 18 in Afghanistan

