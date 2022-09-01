UN, China present opposed reports on Uighurs in Xinjiang

The United Nations human rights office has released a report after investigating the conditions for the Uighur ethnic minority in China. The report details grave human rights abuse against the Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and states that the treatment carried out by China may amount to crimes against humanity.

The 45-page report was released late on Wednesday and found that China has violated human rights under the application of measures to counter extremism and terrorism. Defending its policies, China has released a 131-page response document. The UN has found evidence of many abuses, however, China’s document defends the treatments with differing explanations.

