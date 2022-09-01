Some of the major economies in the world are “backsliding” on their emissions commitments according to the UK’s climate delegate Alok Sharma on Thursday. The delegate’s comments came a day after the G20 nations failed to adopt a joint communique during a meeting for climate talks.

Th G20 ministerial meeting in Bali was held on Wednesday. The joint communique was prevented due to disagreements on climate target language and the war in Ukraine. Sharma said that the response from the countries was alarming, and that a few of the countries have fallen backwards on their commitments they made at other summits in Paris and Glasgow. This meeting was held for the G20 countries due to extreme weather events have been occurring in many parts of the world, causing large scale disasters.



Read More: Major economies accused of ‘backsliding’ on emissions as G20 climate meet ends in failure