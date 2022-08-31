For the first time, Taiwan has fired warning shots towards drones that have flown over its outlying islands. Taiwan’s defense ministry said that three drones were seen flying back towards the Chinese mainland after the warning shots were fired. ​

Taipei has been complaining in recent weeks of Chinese drones flying near its islets that are close to the Chinese mainland. There has been a reported increase in drone incursions after China put on a show of force after US politician Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. When Taiwan saw the three civilian drones, they were near the islets of Dadan, Erdan and Shiyu. Taiwan fired warning flares first, followed by a live round at a returning drone.

Read More: Taiwan fires live rounds at drones near outlying islands