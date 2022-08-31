Student Loan Breach Exposes 2.5M Records

The Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) and EdFinancial are currently in the process of notifying roughly 2.5 million loanees that their personal data was exposed in a data breach that targeted Nelnet Servicing. The organization that was targeted provides a servicing system and web portal for OSLA and EdFinancial. Nelnet revealed the breach to loan recipients on July 21, 2022 via a data breach notification letter. The company stated that it took immediate action to secure its systems upon noticing the irregular activity. In addition, the organization worked with third-party forensic experts to fully understand the scope and nature of the activity.

The investigation determined that the user information was access by an unknown and unauthorized party. The information exposed in the breach includes names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers belonging to roughly 2.5 million student loan account holders. According to Nelnet, there was no indication that financial information was exposed in the attack or accessed by the hackers.

