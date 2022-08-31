ICO Pursues Traffic Accident Data Thieves

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced that it is launching criminal proceedings against eight individuals who are accused of conspiring to steal personal data. The individuals allegedly planned to target vehicle repair garages to steal data related to hundreds of thousands of individuals involved in road traffic accidents. The ICO stated that the data was stolen without the consent of the garages between December 2014 and November 2017.

The defendants are being charged with conspiring to commit an offense under section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act passed by the UK in 1990. The individuals have also been charged with an offense related to illegally obtaining personal data. The ICO claimed that the individuals involved stole the data in order to create potential leads for personal injury insurance claims.

