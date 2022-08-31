Air raid hits capital of Ethiopian Tigray region: Hospital chief

An air raid has hit a neighborhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region. This attack occurred less than a week after the four-month-old ceasefire was broken with renewed fighting. The extent of the damage and casualties was unclear.

A spokesman for the Tigray regional government said at least three bombs had been dropped in the attack, and that the Mekelle hospital was among the targets. The last strike was on a children’s play area on Friday that killed seven people. This conflict has ended a ceasefire and attempts to start peace talks between the two fighting groups. The conflict has displaced millions of people, caused famine in the region, and killed thousands of civilians.

