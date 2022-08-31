Global RiskNews Briefs

Air raid hits capital of Ethiopian Tigray region: Hospital chief

31 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

An air raid has hit a neighborhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region. This attack occurred less than a week after the four-month-old ceasefire was broken with renewed fighting. The extent of the damage and casualties was unclear. 

A spokesman for the Tigray regional government said at least three bombs had been dropped in the attack, and that the Mekelle hospital was among the targets. The last strike was on a children’s play area on Friday that killed seven people. This conflict has ended a ceasefire and attempts to start peace talks between the two fighting groups. The conflict has displaced millions of people, caused famine in the region, and killed thousands of civilians.

Read More: Air raid hits capital of Ethiopian Tigray region: Hospital chief

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

At least 23 dead amid fighting in Iraq after Moqtada al-Sadr quits

August 30, 2022

Fighting resumes in Ethiopia despite truce – Tigray forces

August 24, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2