Colombia and Venezuela reestablish diplomatic relations

In a shift in South American regional politics, Colombia and Venezuela have reestablished diplomatic relations. Armando Benedetti, a Colombian ambassador, met Venezuelan authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday at the presidential palace in Caracas. In this meeting, Benedetti presented diplomatic papers as Colombia’s ambassador in Venezuela

Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia will be meeting Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the next few days. The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019 when Colombia’s president at the time, Ivan Duque, recognized Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Gualdo as the legitimate head of state of Venezuela. Current president Gustavor Petro had made campaign promises to revive the relationship between Colombia and Venezuela. He took office on August 7 and has also sought to make ties with new progressives in the political sphere.

